EPL reform plans look like a power grab: Minister Oliver Dowden
The minister who oversees sport in Britain said yesterday that he feared a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to restructure the English Premier League was a power grab that could prompt a deeper look at the governance of the sport.
The duo are backing a plan to radically change the EPL's structure, giving more power to the big clubs, reducing it to 18 teams from 20 for the 2022/23 season, and scrapping the League Cup and Community Shield.
The plan would see the EPL commit to providing 25 per cent of the league's revenue to English Football League clubs and a £250 million (S$441.5m) rescue fund to help with the immediate impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
Asked on Sky News if the proposal was a good plan or a power grab, Oliver Dowden, the minister for culture, media and sport, said: "I fear it's the latter and I'm quite sceptical about this...
"If we keep having these back room deals going on, we'll have to look at the underlying governance of football." The Football Supporters' Association has also opposed the plan. - REUTERS
