EPL reform plans look like a power grab: Minister Oliver Dowden

The minister who oversees sport in Britain said yesterday that he feared a plan by Liverpool and Manchester United to restructure the English Premier League was a power grab that could prompt a deeper look at the governance of the sport.

The duo are backing a plan to radically change the EPL's structure, giving more power to the big clubs, reducing it to 18 teams from 20 for the 2022/23 season, and scrapping the League Cup and Community Shield.

The plan would see the EPL commit to providing 25 per cent of the league's revenue to English Football League clubs and a £250 million (S$441.5m) rescue fund to help with the immediate impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Asked on Sky News if the proposal was a good plan or a power grab, Oliver Dowden, the minister for culture, media and sport, said: "I fear it's the latter and I'm quite sceptical about this...