EPL releases revised fixture list

Liverpool will return to action with a Merseyside Derby on June 22 morning (Singapore time).PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 05, 2020 08:30 pm

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 22 (2am, Singapore time), as the English Premier League on Friday (June 5) released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 18 (Singapore time), when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two wins away from winning the EPL, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal. – REUTERS

Here are the confirmed fixtures (in Singapore time).

Thursday (June 18)

  • 1am: Aston Villa v Sheffield United
  • 3.15am: Manchester City v Arsenal
     

Saturday (June 20)

  • 1am: Norwich City v Southampton
  • 3:15am: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United
  • 7.30pm: Watford v Leicester City
  • 10pm: Brighton v Arsenal
     

Sunday (June 21)

  • 12.30am: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers
  • 2.45am: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
  • 9pm: Newcastle United v Sheffield United
  • 11.15pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea
     

Monday (June 22)

  • 2am: Everton v Liverpool (venue TBC)
     

Tuesday (June 23)

  • 3am: Manchester City v Burnley
     

Wednesday (June 24)

  • 1am: Leicester City v Brighton
  • 3.15am: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United
     

Thursday (June 25)

  • 1am: Manchester United v Sheffield United
  • 1am: Newcastle United v Aston Villa
  • 1am: Norwich City v Everton
  • 1am: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth
  • 3.15am: Liverpool v Crystal Palace
     

Friday (June 26)

  • 1am: Burnley v Watford
  • 1am: Southampton v Arsenal
  • 3.15am: Chelsea v Manchester City
     

Saturday (June 27)

  • 7.30pm: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers
     

Sunday (June 28)

  • 11.30pm: Watford v Southampton
     

Tues (June 30)

  • 3am: Crystal Palace v Burnley
     

Wed (July 1)

  • 3.15am: Brighton v Manchester United
     

Thursday (July 2)

  • 1am: Arsenal v Norwich City
  • 1am: Bournemouth v Newcastle United
  • 1am: Everton v Leicester City
  • 3.15am: West Ham v Chelsea
     

Friday (July 3)

  • 1am: Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur
  • 3.15am: Manchester City v Liverpool (venue TBC)

     

Fixtures subject to change. Remaining games to be confirmed.

