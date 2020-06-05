EPL releases revised fixture list

Liverpool will return to action with a Merseyside Derby on June 22 morning (Singapore time).

Liverpool will resume their quest for a first top-flight title in 30 years at city rivals Everton on June 22 (2am, Singapore time), as the English Premier League on Friday (June 5) released its revised fixture list for the first three weeks of the restarted season.

Football in England has been suspended since mid-March due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but clubs have voted to restart the season on June 18 (Singapore time), when second-placed Manchester City host Arsenal and Sheffield United visit relegation-threatened Aston Villa.

Liverpool are 25 points clear at the top and are two wins away from winning the EPL, but will have a shot at securing the title by beating Everton if City lose to Arsenal. – REUTERS

Here are the confirmed fixtures (in Singapore time).

Thursday (June 18)

1am: Aston Villa v Sheffield United

3.15am: Manchester City v Arsenal



Saturday (June 20)

1am: Norwich City v Southampton

3:15am: Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United

7.30pm: Watford v Leicester City

10pm: Brighton v Arsenal



Sunday (June 21)

12.30am: West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers

2.45am: Bournemouth v Crystal Palace

9pm: Newcastle United v Sheffield United

11.15pm: Aston Villa v Chelsea



Monday (June 22)

2am: Everton v Liverpool (venue TBC)



Tuesday (June 23)

3am: Manchester City v Burnley



Wednesday (June 24)

1am: Leicester City v Brighton

3.15am: Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United



Thursday (June 25)

1am: Manchester United v Sheffield United

1am: Newcastle United v Aston Villa

1am: Norwich City v Everton

1am: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Bournemouth

3.15am: Liverpool v Crystal Palace



Friday (June 26)

1am: Burnley v Watford

1am: Southampton v Arsenal

3.15am: Chelsea v Manchester City



Saturday (June 27)

7.30pm: Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers



Sunday (June 28)

11.30pm: Watford v Southampton



Tues (June 30)

3am: Crystal Palace v Burnley



Wed (July 1)

3.15am: Brighton v Manchester United



Thursday (July 2)

1am: Arsenal v Norwich City

1am: Bournemouth v Newcastle United

1am: Everton v Leicester City

3.15am: West Ham v Chelsea



Friday (July 3)

1am: Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur

3.15am: Manchester City v Liverpool (venue TBC)





Fixtures subject to change. Remaining games to be confirmed.