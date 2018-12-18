EPL sides get easy Europa League ties

English Premier League outfits Chelsea and Arsenal were handed favourable draws when the fixture list for the Round of 32 of the Europa League were drawn yesterday.

The Blues drew Swedish side Malmo while their London rivals Arsenal got Belarusian champions BATE Borisov.

In the most intriguing tie of the knockout stages, five-time champions Sevilla will face Lazio.

Spain's Sevilla hit 18 goals en route to winning their group unbeaten, but Italian side Lazio fell into the unseeded pot after scraping through in second place with three wins and three defeats.

La Liga's three other representatives were also paired against tricky opponents with Valencia facing Scottish champions Celtic, Villarreal meeting Portugal's Sporting Lisbon and Real Betis meeting French side Rennes.

High-profile Champions League dropouts Inter Milan will take on Rapid Vienna while Napoli will face FC Zurich.

ROUND OF 32 DRAW