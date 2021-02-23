EPL stadiums could host up to 10,000 spectators in May
Crowds of up to 10,000 could be allowed back into football stadiums in Britain from the middle of May, after the UK government outlined its four-step plan to ease the lockdown yesterday.
The third stage of the plan would, from May 17, conditionally allow 10,000 fans back into the biggest grounds.
Stadiums in some parts of the country did briefly open their doors to a very limited number of fans in December, but a new wave of Covid-19 infections prompted the government to re-introduce a strict lockdown.
With infections falling together with Britain's extensive vaccine drive, there is now the possibility of stadiums hosting fans before this season ends.
"The turnstiles of our sports stadia will once again rotate," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.
The lockdown easing measures will be implemented only if four conditions are met: That the vaccine programme continues to go to plan, data proves there is a reduction in the number of people dying with the virus or needing hospital, there is no surge in infection rates and that new variants do not heighten the risks of allowing the re-opening of society. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now