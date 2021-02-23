EPL stadiums could host up to 10,000 spectators in May

Crowds of up to 10,000 could be allowed back into football stadiums in Britain from the middle of May, after the UK government outlined its four-step plan to ease the lockdown yesterday.

The third stage of the plan would, from May 17, conditionally allow 10,000 fans back into the biggest grounds.

Stadiums in some parts of the country did briefly open their doors to a very limited number of fans in December, but a new wave of Covid-19 infections prompted the government to re-introduce a strict lockdown.

With infections falling together with Britain's extensive vaccine drive, there is now the possibility of stadiums hosting fans before this season ends.

"The turnstiles of our sports stadia will once again rotate," Prime Minister Boris Johnson said yesterday.