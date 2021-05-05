EPL takes steps to prevent future breakaway league
The English Premier League said it was drawing up a new owners' charter designed to avoid future attempts to join a breakaway European Super League (ESL), as police launched an investigation into the protest that caused the postponement of Manchester United's match with Liverpool last Sunday.
Both teams, along with Chelsea, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City, signed up for the failed ESL.
The EPL said yesterday: "The events of the last two weeks have challenged the foundations... of English football. These measures are designed to stop the threat of breakaway leagues in the future." - AFP
