EPL's set-piece kings West Ham strike again

West Ham United reinforced their status as the English Premier League's set-piece kings after centre-back Angelo Ogbonna headed in a Jarrod Bowen corner to give them a 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park yesterday.

According to Opta, the Hammers have scored 29 goals from set-pieces (excluding penalties) since David Moyes' return to the club in January 2020, more than any EPL other side.

The win saw West Ham leapfrog Everton into seventh, with both teams on 14 points.