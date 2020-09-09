Erling Haaland bags brace in Norway’s 5-1 win over Northern Ireland
Erling Haaland and Alexander Sorloth scored twice each as Norway thrashed Northern Ireland 5-1 in the Nations League yesterday morning (Singapore time) to hand Ian Baraclough a humbling home debut as manager.
Three goals came inside the first eight minutes at Windsor Park as Mohamed Elyounoussi's fine finish was cancelled out by Paddy McNair's equaliser before Haaland and Sorloth bagged braces.
Meanwhile, Italy beat Holland 1-0 in Amsterdam via Nicolo Barella's bullet header in first-half stoppage time in the biggest match of the day.
Dutch interim manager Dwight Lodeweges later admitted that his side had been outplayed. - REUTERS
