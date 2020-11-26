Erling Haaland breaks Ruud van Nistelrooy's Champions League record

Erling Haaland broke yet another Champions League record as he fired Borussia Dortmund a step closer to the knockout stage with two goals in a 3-0 win over Club Brugge yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The Norwegian's opener saw him reach 15 Champions League goals in just 12 appearances, smashing the previous record of 19 games held by Ruud van Nistelrooy and Roberto Soldado.