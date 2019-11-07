Erling Haaland built for the English Premier League, says dad Alf-Inge

Former Leeds United and Manchester City player Alf-Inge Haaland said his son Erling wants to emulate him and play in the English Premier League.

The younger Haaland, who is the Champions League's top scorer with seven goals in four matches, found the net from the spot in Red Bull Salzburg's 1-1 Group E draw with Napoli yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 19-year-old has become arguably the most coveted young striker in Europe after scoring 23 goals in 17 matches this season.

The Guardian reported last week that more than 20 clubs are monitoring the progress of the young Norwegian.

Alf-Inge said his 1.94m son is "built for the English Premier League", telling talkSPORT: "He was a Leeds fan and a City fan and a Nottingham Forest fan - he followed me obviously, but that is what you do in your youth.

"It is different being a supporter and having a job.

"But he was born in Leeds.

"At one stage, he would like to play in the Premier League, but when that will happen, I don't know. It is a very tough league.

"Up to now, he is ahead of the stage we thought he would be at.

"He is built for the Premier League, but whether that will happen now or at a later stage, we don't know.

"He is at Red Bull, a fantastic club playing Champions League so, in a way, he is in no hurry."