Erling Haaland hits 40th goal of the season

Erling Haaland bagged his 40th goal of the season as the teenager continued his phenomenal scoring streak in Borussia Dortmund's 2-0 win at Werder Bremen on Saturday.

The 19-year-old flicked home a second-half cross to score his 12th goal in eight games for Dortmund as Lucien Favre's side moved to third in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Bayern Munich.

Haaland also netted 28 goals for RB Salzburg before joining Dortmund for 20 million euros (S$30.3m) last month.