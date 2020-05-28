Erling Haaland ‘an incredible fit’ for Liverpool: Salzburg coach

Erling Haaland's ex-coach Jesse Marsch believes his former protege's style could be well suited to Liverpool.

The 19-year-old Norwegian, who was born in England, scored 29 goals in 27 matches for Marsch's Red Bull Salzburg before moving to Borussia Dortmund in January.

Despite failing to score in yesterday morning's (Singapore time) top-of-the-table 1-0 defeat by Bayern Munich, Haaland has hit the ground running in Germany with 13 goals in 14 matches for his new club.

Looking ahead to Haaland's next potential move, Marsch told the Liverpool Echo: "He will continue to do well at Dortmund and I'm not sure how long he'll be there before it's time for him to take the next step, but he has the potential to be one of the best players in the world, no doubt. He's another player that Liverpool would be very lucky to have.

"He won't be cheap, but he loves the explosive style of play and being in open spaces, running in behind defences and being aggressive.

"Just by theory, it fits the way Liverpool play. He would be an incredible fit."