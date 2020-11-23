Erling Haaland scores 4 as Borussia Dortmund beat Hertha Berlin 5-2
Erling Haaland scored four goals in a sensational second-half performance to help Borussia Dortmund come from a goal down to crush hosts Hertha Berlin 5-2 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to climb to second place in the Bundesliga.
The Norwegian took his season's tally in the league to 10 goals in seven matches. The 20-year-old said an energy drink that he drank at half-time "gave him wings".
Teenage forward Youssoufa Moukoko, who replaced Haaland late in the game, became the youngest Bundesliga player at 16 years and one day. - REUTERS
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now