Erling Haaland’s goal puts an end to dad’s Anfield bragging rights

Alf-Inge Haaland was one happy dad yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The former Leeds United and Manchester City defender beamed with pride when his son Erling came off the bench and made it 3-3 for Red Bull Salzburg, before Mohamed Salah sealed a 4-3 win for Liverpool.

Haaland also scored at Anfield while playing for Leeds, and Erling is only too glad to have acquired his own bragging rights.

Said the 19-year-old: "Now I have the same number of goals here. He's always telling me, 'I scored at Anfield, I scored at Anfield!' Now I can say it back to him, 'So have I!'"

Haaland bagged a consolation goal in a Boxing Day fixture in 1997 - three years before Erling was born - when Leeds lost 3-1 to Liverpool, who had scored through Michael Owen and a brace by Robbie Fowler.

Haaland's goal may not have been remembered by many.

Even Owen, speaking as a pundit during BT Sport's coverage of yesterday's match, could not recall that 1997 game when told about it by the host.

But Erling's goals are likely to linger longer in the memory.

The 1.94m striker has been on fire this season, scoring 18 goals in 11 games, including a hat-trick in their 6-2 win over Genk last month. He is the Champions League's joint-top scorer.

That eye-catching performance prompted talk that he might be reunited with Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who had coached him at Norwegian side Molde.

In a 2017 interview, Erling said Solskjaer had "a very big impact" on his life, adding: "He is one of the reasons why I'm here today. He is a good person and a good coach."

It remains to be seen if Haaland will be keen on his son joining United, but the youngster is planning ahead.

He changed his surname to the anglicised "Haaland" from the traditional Norwegian spelling, to make it easier for the media and big European clubs to write down.

In an ESPN interview, his dad also revealed how Erling is copying Cristiano Ronaldo.

"He was told a story by Patrice Evra about a lunch he had with Ronaldo and Cristiano had fish, nothing else," said Haaland senior. "Erling now tries to do the same things."

Erling's development has not gone unnoticed. Said Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp: "He's a wonderful player, very young, very confident, very quick, looks clear-minded on the pitch. He's a proper threat."

