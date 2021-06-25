Euro 2020: Belgium shouldn't fear Ronaldo: Michel Sablon

Cristiano Ronaldo's brace against France means he is Euro 2020's top scorer with five goals in three matches.

He might be Euro 2020's top scorer with five goals and the world's joint-record international goalscorer on 109 goals, but I don't think Belgium should be too worried about Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo scored two penalties yesterday morning (Singapore time) to help holders Portugal draw 2-2 with world champions France in their final Group F fixture and book a last-16 meeting with the Red Devils on Monday morning.

I have to admit, I was hoping Belgium would draw Germany, because in terms of quality and style, I think the Selecao are a more dangerous opponent.

That said, I would be happy if Ronaldo starts against the Red Devils because that would mean that, at times, Belgium will be playing against one less attacker.

Don't get me wrong, the 36-year-old remains a great player, the speed and agility is still there and he is a threat from penalties and set-pieces, but he is no longer the same player he once was.

Take the match against France, for example. Besides the penalties, he was not in the game and posed little threat to the French defence.

If you look at it tactically, maybe he made space for his teammates with his presence, but his performance individually wasn't good.

His involvement in the build-up and circulating the ball was very basic and I don't think he beat his man even once.

If I had to rate his performance out of 10, I would give him less than five.

In the lead up to Belgium-Portugal, people will compare two of the tournament's top scorers in Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku - who has three goals.

I know he doesn't have the profile and star power of Ronaldo, but at the moment, I would definitely prefer Lukaku.

DIFFERENCE-MAKER

He is much more involved in build-up and team play and individually, he is a difference-maker. Lukaku can beat opponents one-on-one with his powerful dribbling style and once he's past you, not many defenders have the pace to recover.

Then there is his efficiency in front of goal. As I wrote last week, the 28-year-old is the most efficient striker in the tournament.

While I don't think Belgium should be misled into focusing their efforts on stopping Ronaldo, Roberto Martinez does need to be wary of some of his teammates.

Portugal's wide attackers Diogo Jota and Bernardo Silva, of Liverpool and Manchester City respectively, are tricky customers.

They are both quick, can run with the ball, make clever movements and are very good technically.

In an attacking sense, the fullbacks Raphael Guerreiro and Nelson Semedo are also dangerous. But the biggest threat could come in midfield, from Renato Sanches.

The 23-year-old was a substitute in Portugal's first two games against Hungary and Germany, and did well enough to start ahead of Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes against France.

He definitely took his chance because he was my Man of the Match against the World Cup winners.

He was good defensively, fighting for every ball. When he had the ball, he was difficult to dispossess and very reliable in possession, rarely giving it away.

Sanches was also great when running with the ball, regularly dribbling past French players. That's more impressive when you consider that in a defensive sense, France have the best midfield at the Euros.

Sanches and his teammates in the middle of the park will be key in deciding the game against Belgium, who have the world's best midfielder in Kevin de Bruyne.

So forget Ronaldo, it's Sanches Belgium should be more wary about.