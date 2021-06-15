Euro 2020: Christian Eriksen says 'I'm fine' from hospital bed

Christian Eriksen expresses gratitude for all the well wishes in a social media post.

Denmark’s Christian Eriksen said he was feeling “fine – under the circumstances” and expressed gratitude for the flood of messages he had received after he suffered a cardiac arrest during their Euro 2020 opener on Saturday (June 12).

“Big thanks for your sweet and amazing greetings and messages from all around the world. It means a lot to me and my family,” Eriksen said in a post on the national team’s Instagram profile.

“I’m fine – under the circumstances.”

The post was accompanied by a picture of the 29-year-old lying in a hospital bed, smiling and giving a ‘thumbs up’.

“But I feel okay. Now, I will cheer on the boys on the Denmark team in the next matches, Play for all of Denmark,” he added.

Eriksen collapsed just before half-time in the match against Finland and was taken to hospital after receiving cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the pitch. – REUTERS