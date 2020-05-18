Euro 2020 could have only 8-10 cities
Football's European Championship, which has been postponed until next year, could be scaled back from 12 cities.
Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin told beIN Sports: "We've had conversations with nine cities and everything is set.
"With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight."
Ceferin, who expects at least 80 per cent of European leagues to conclude their campaigns, added that Uefa plans to finish the season by August, including the Champions League and Europa League. - REUTERS
