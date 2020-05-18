Euro 2020 could have only 8-10 cities

The European Championship is scheduled to take place from June 11 to July 11 next year, following the coronavirus pandemic.

Football's European Championship, which has been postponed until next year, could be scaled back from 12 cities.

Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin told beIN Sports: "We've had conversations with nine cities and everything is set.

"With three cities, we have some issues. So we will discuss further. In principle, we will do it in 12 cities but if not, we are ready to do it in 10, nine or eight."