Euro 2020: Croatia won’t tweak tactics for Patrik Schick

After losing 1-0 to England, Croatia are under pressure to win tonight's second Group D game against the Czech Republic.

But they will not be keeping a tight leash on Czech striker Patrik Schick, who netted both goals in their 2-0 win over Scotland on Monday.

GROUP D CROATIA CZECH REPUBLIC

The Bayer Leverkusen forward's second goal, which came from 49.7 metres, the furthest on record at the Euros, earned praise from peers and fans alike.

Croatia assistant coach Vedran Corluka said: "He has shown at club level too that he is a handful up front, but we won't man-mark him. That's never been our strategy at the back and it won't change on Friday."

He added that Croatia needed to show more bite up front.