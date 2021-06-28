Euro 2020: Croatia's Ivan Perisic misses Spain clash due to Covid-19

Croatia will be without Ivan Perisic for tonight's Euro 2020 last-16 match against Spain after the 32-year-old winger tested positive for Covid-19, the team's medical staff said.

Perisic, who scored the equaliser in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic and a late goal in a 3-1 win over Scotland in the group stage, will be left behind in self-isolation as Croatia travel to Copenhagen for the clash with the Spaniards.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic said Perisic is hard to replace as he was a key player in the group stage, but added that they will need to adapt.

"Fortunately, we have more options in Perisic's position than in any other at this tournament, so whoever steps in should be able to do a good job," he added.

"Whether it's Mislav Orsic, Josip Brekalo, Ante Rebic or Andrej Kramaric, we will try to take the game to Spain and prevent them from keeping possession because sitting back will get us nowhere."