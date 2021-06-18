Football

Euro 2020: Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg back to face Slovakia

Dejan Kulusevski. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 18, 2021 06:00 am

As Sweden welcome back Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski after his Covid-19 diagnosis, their Group E rivals tonight Slovakia will lose a defender and an official due to the coronavirus.

Kulusevski will bolster Sweden's attack after a defensive display against Spain earned them a 0-0 draw on Monday.

GROUP E
SWEDEN SLOVAKIA

Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg, who also tested positive for Covid-19, has also returned to training. But AIK defender Mikael Lustig, who picked up a groin strain against Spain, might miss out.

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic said defender Denis Vavro and an official have tested positive for Covid-19.

 

 

Euro 2020: Italy lack pace, intensity and power, says Patrick Vieira
Vieira: Italy lack pace, intensity and power

Vavro, who spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Huesca from Lazio, sat out Slovakia's 2-1 win against Poland on Monday.

Sweden coach Janne Andersson said they might switch to a more offensive approach against Slovakia. - REUTERS

