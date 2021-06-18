Euro 2020: Dejan Kulusevski, Mattias Svanberg back to face Slovakia

As Sweden welcome back Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski after his Covid-19 diagnosis, their Group E rivals tonight Slovakia will lose a defender and an official due to the coronavirus.

Kulusevski will bolster Sweden's attack after a defensive display against Spain earned them a 0-0 draw on Monday.

GROUP E SWEDEN SLOVAKIA

Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg, who also tested positive for Covid-19, has also returned to training. But AIK defender Mikael Lustig, who picked up a groin strain against Spain, might miss out.

Slovakia coach Stefan Tarkovic said defender Denis Vavro and an official have tested positive for Covid-19.

Vavro, who spent the second half of last season on loan at La Liga side Huesca from Lazio, sat out Slovakia's 2-1 win against Poland on Monday.