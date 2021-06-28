Euro 2020: Deschamps can't control Mbappe’s ego, says ex-winger Rothen

Former France winger Jerome Rothen has hit out at Les Bleus' biggest star, saying coach Didier Deschamps can no longer manage Kylian Mbappe's "problematic" ego.

Rothen, who won the Confederations Cup with France in 2003 and reached the Champions League final with a Deschamps-led AS Monaco in 2004, made the comments ahead of Les Bleus' Euro 2020 round of 16 clash against Switzerland in Bucharest tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

ROUND OF 16 FRANCE SWITZERLAND

He told French broadcaster RMC of Mbappe: "That he is the leader on the pitch, no problem... that it (his ego) goes off the field too, that bothers me.

"I think Didier Deschamps can no longer manage it and it is problematic. It is even surprising that he lets Kylian Mbappe do so many things.

"It can be seen in his performances on the pitch. Today, we cannot say that Kylian Mbappe has had a successful Euros.

"Is he in the right frame of mind like he was at PSG throughout the end of the season? I would say no."

Rothen also pointed to Mbappe, 22, taking set-pieces, saying: "Is he aware that he does not have the class of some in the group on set-pieces?

"I watch all of Mbappe's matches. Do you remember a magnificent free-kick?

"On the other hand, I remember some from (Antoine) Griezmann, from (Paul) Pogba. That's two already, a left footer and a right footer. So what is he doing there?"

Mbappe was embroiled in a spat with Olivier Giroud ahead of the Euros, after he hit back at the veteran striker after the 34-year-old complained about the lack of service during a friendly 3-0 win over Bulgaria.

World Cup holders and hot favourites France have been hit by an injury crisis ahead of their meeting with the Swiss.

With Ousmane Dembele already out of the tournament through injury, their two left-backs Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Digne as well as midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who has deputised in the position are all injury doubts.

Doubts have also been raised over the fitness of Thomas Lemar, Marcus Thuram and Jules Kounde .

L'Equipe reported that severalFrance players have lobbied for a switch to a three-man defence against the Swiss, having played a flat back four during the group stage. Les Bleus have worked on a 3-4-3 system in training, added the French daily.