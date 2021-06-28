Euro 2020: Dolberg dazzles at former ground as Danes keep dreaming

It was only fitting that Kasper Dolberg returned to Amsterdam, where his professional career took shape, to inspire Denmark to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals with a 4-0 win over Wales yesterday morning (Singapore time).

The 23-year-old started out on the left wing before he found his shooting boots at Ajax Amsterdam under then-assistant coach Dennis Bergkamp in 2016.

His ability to find pockets of space in forward areas - thanks to Bergkamp's influence - once again came to the forefront at the Johan Cruyff Arena, where he played a neat give-and-go with Mikkel Damsgaard between the lines, before using two Welsh defenders as a shield to curl the ball into the far corner for the Danes' first goal in the 27th minute.

Making his first start of the tournament in place of the injured Yussuf Poulsen, Dolberg doubled the lead when he cashed in on a defensive error from defender Neco Williams to score from close range in the 48th minute.

"This is total madness," said the 23-year-old, who won a league title with Ajax before joining French Ligue 1 club Nice in 2019.

"It was here it all started for me, and to play here again in this setting was insane," he told Danish broadcaster DR.

Joakim Maehle and Martin Braithwaite made it 4-0 in the closing stages as Denmark booked a last-eight meeting with the Netherlands or Czech Republic.

The Danes, who thrashed Russia 4-1 in their previous game, also became the first team to score four or more goals in consecutive matches in European Championship history.

They had struggled initially and had to switch from a 3-4-3 system to a back four, pushing defender Andreas Christensen up as a defensive midfielder to support Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Thomas Delaney. Christensen slotted in effortlessly in midfield as the Danes increased their tempo going forward.

"The boys are warriors and I admire them... I know everyone is fighting and being in the quarter-finals now is amazing," said coach Kasper Hjulmand.