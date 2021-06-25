Euro 2020: England-Germany clash could end in a shoot-out: Klinsmann

The highly anticipated clash between England and Germany in Euro 2020's round of 16 next Tuesday could be decided by penalties, said former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann.

Speaking on the BBC after the Germans earned a stay of execution with a late 2-2 draw with Hungary, Klinsmann said: "If you go player by player and team by team in Germany and England, this is a 50-50 situation that could end up again in a penalty shoot-out."

Klinsmann was also part of the German side that won the 1990 World Cup and Euro 1996. Both times, they beat England on penalties in the semi-finals.

But he was critical of Die Mannschaft's sloppy display in Munich yesterday morning (Singapore time), in which they went behind twice.

In an exhilarating game, Hungary took the lead through a header by captain Adam Szalai after 11 minutes.

Germany equalised through Kai Havertz in the 66th minute, but went behind again just two minutes later when midfielder Andras Schaefer ghosted between two defenders to put Hungary 2-1 up.

But, with six minutes to go and Germany staring at another early exit, substitute Leon Goretzka scored to save their blushes, salvaging a 2-2 draw to help them finish second in Group F, behind winners France.

"Germany were not in form today, they were sloppy, they were slow and they were not physical enough,"said Klinsmann.

"They were not up for it and they struggled, but at least they saved themselves like they often do in the last minutes."

Germany coach Joachim Loew said he felt confident of a comeback as his side attacked during the late stages.

"We made mistakes but fought and showed superb morale," said Loew. "It was not for the faint-hearted. Now it will a real highlight to play against England at Wembley."

Germany's poor showing has given former England striker Alan Shearer cause for optimism.

"It's going to be tough, but we are at Wembley in front of 40,000 fans and there are a few other things that give us hope," he said in his BBC column, adding that there are several question marks about Loew's side.