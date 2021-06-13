Football

Euro 2020: England pip Croatia 1-0 with Sterling strike

Raheem Sterling (in white) scoring England's winner.PHOTO: AFP
Jun 13, 2021 11:06 pm
Raheem Sterling scored his first goal at a major tournament to give England a 1-0 win over Croatia in their Euro 2020 Group D opener on Sunday (June 13).

England started brightly in front of around 20,000 fans in the sun-drenched Wembley Stadium, with forward Phil Foden rattling the far post and a long-range volley from midfielder Kalvin Phillips forcing Dominik Livakovic into a low save.

They made the breakthrough shortly after half-time, with Phillips showing excellent skill to evade a challenge and thread a pass through to Sterling who ran in behind the defence and smashed the ball in via a touch off Livakovic.

Croatia will look to bounce back in their next game against Czech Republic on Friday with England taking on neighbours and arch-rivals Scotland. – REUTERS

