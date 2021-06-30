Euro 2020: England reach q-finals after 2-0 win over Germany

EURO 2020: ROUND OF 16 ENGLAND GERMANY 2 0 (Raheem Sterling 75, Harry Kane 86)

England ended their seven-match winless run against Germany at Wembley on Wednesday morning (June 30, Singapore time) with a 2-0 win over Die Mannschaft in the Euro 2020 last 16 to book a quarter-final against Sweden or Ukraine.

The Three Lions, who kept their fourth straight clean sheet, broke the deadlock in a cagey match in the 75th minute through Raheem Sterling’s third goal of the tournament.

The attacker latched on to a low driven cross by Luke Shaw to finish past Manuel Neuer.

Germany had a chance to equalise in the 81st minute but Thomas Mueller shot wide of Jordan Pickford’s goal after being put through by Kai Havertz.

Five minutes later, England sealed the tie after Harry Kane headed in Jack Grealish’s cross.