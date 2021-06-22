Euro 2020: Germany's Thomas Mueller a doubt for Hungary game

Four German players nursing injuries from their 4-2 victory over Portugal skipped training yesterday, with attacker Thomas Mueller's availability in doubt for their next Euro 2020 Group F game against Hungary.

The 31-year-old, recalled for the tournament after more than two years out of the team, suffered a capsule injury in his right knee towards the end of Saturday's game as he attempted to clear a ball.

"With Mueller, it is a decision that will be taken day by day," said a team spokesman.

Defenders Mats Hummels and Marcel Halstenberg, who came on as a substitute, as well as midfielder Ilkay Guendogan, were also missing from training at their Herzogenaurach base north of Munich.

It is unclear if the trio will be fit for their final group game against Hungary on Thursday morning (Singapore time).

Hummels was nursing a knee inflammation while the others had muscle injuries.

Germany have three points, the same as Portugal and one behind group leaders France.