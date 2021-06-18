Euro 2020: Harry Maguire declares himself fit for Scotland showdown

England centre-back Harry Maguire said he is fit and available to face Scotland in their Euro 2020 Group D match tomorrow morning (Singapore time), after missing the opener due to an ankle ligament injury.

Maguire has been out for more than a month after picking up the injury in Manchester United's 3-1 win over Aston Villa in an English Premier League game on May 9.

The United captain, 28, missed their last five games of the season including the Europa League final, where they lost to Villarreal.

He was replaced by Aston Villa centre-back Tyrone Mings in England's 1-0 win over Croatia at the weekend.

"I feel good," Maguire told British media on Wednesday. "I'm back available, I've been training and I'm looking forward to it."