Euro 2020 host nations' easing of Covid-19 measures a concern: WHO

Wembley will increase the crowd limit for the semi-finals and final.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern about the easing of Covid-19 restrictions by Euro 2020 host nations, noting that some were already seeing rising cases.

"WHO is concerned about easing of restrictions in some of the host countries," Robb Butler, an executive director at WHO's Regional Office for Europe, said in an e-mailed statement to AFP.

"A few of the stadiums hosting the tournament are now increasing the number of spectators allowed," Butler said.

The United Nations health agency did not single out any cities, but Britain announced on Tuesday that more than 60,000 spectators will be allowed at London's Wembley Stadium for the tournament's semi-finals and final. Originally, it had intended to limit the crowd to 40,000.

Uefa has also been in talks with the British government to ease virus-related travel restrictions to allow up to 2,500 VIPs to attend the final on July 11.

"In some host cities, Covid-19 cases are already on the rise in the area where matches will be held," said Butler.

Russia's St Petersburg, in particular, has seen a spike in the number of cases in recent days.

In Denmark, 29 cases have been detected in connection with the games in Copenhagen.

These involve people who were either already ill during the match or were infected during the game, Anette Lykke Petri, a health authority official, told a Tuesday press briefing, adding that there could be more.

The crowd limit in Denmark has also recently been increased to 25,000, from 16,000.

In Budapest, games have been played to full capacity at the Puskas Arena, which can hold around 68,000 spectators.