Euro 2020: Hummels and Guendogan return to training
Germany's Mats Hummels and Ilkay Guendogan returned to training yesterday, a day before their final Euro 2020 Group F match against Hungary, while teammate Thomas Mueller's participation remained doubtful after he only did some light running alone.
They had all suffered injuries in Germany's 4-2 win over Portugal last week.
While Hummels and Guendogan trained with the team, midfielder Mueller, whose knee was lightly bandaged, jogged for some time with Lukas Klostermann, who is also recovering from an injury. - REUTERS
