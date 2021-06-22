Euro 2020: Injured Ousmane Dembele to miss rest of France’s campaign

France have lost Ousmane Dembele for the rest of Euro 2020 after X-rays showed the Barcelona winger's knee injury would not heal in time, the French Football Federation (FFF) said yesterday.

The 24-year-old was hurt in the closing minutes of the 1-1 draw against Hungary in Budapest last Saturday.

X-rays on Sunday evening showed he would not be back before the end of the Euros.

"The recovery time is incompatible with keeping him in the squad," the FFF said.

Dembele came off the bench in both France's matches in the Euros.

He replaced Adrien Rabiot both times; first for the final seconds of the opening win over Germany. He then came on after 57 minutes in Budapest with France losing and hit the post with a shot before limping off in the 87th minute.

France cannot call up a replacement for Dembele, who has 27 caps, as Uefa rules allow only goalkeepers to be replaced during the tournament.

Dembele, who was part of France's World Cup-winning squad in Russia in 2018, had a good run up to the Euros.

He scored in a World Cup qualifier against Kazakhstan in March and against Wales in a friendly at the start of the month.

Deschamps has other worries ahead of France's final group game against holders Portugal in Budapest on Thursday morning (Singapore time).