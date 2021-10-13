Euro 2020 isolation influenced Mount’s decision to get jabbed

England midfielder Mason Mount said missing a game at the European Championship, after having to self-isolate, contributed to his decision to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

Mount and Ben Chilwell were told to self-isolate after the pair were deemed close contacts with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who tested positive during the tournament.

Mount had started England's opening two games of the tournament, but had to sit out their 1-0 win over the Czech Republic and was then an unused substitute in the 2-0 victory over Germany in the round of 16.

"I'm double vaccinated now," Mount told reporters before England's World Cup qualifier against Hungary this morning (Singapore time).

"Going through that experience, missing the game - a top, top game - did have an effect on my decision."

England manager Gareth Southgate said last week he is unsure how many players in his squad were fully vaccinated, although British media reported that at least five England players have refused to be inoculated.

A report last week also suggested only seven of the 20 English Premier League clubs have succeeded in fully vaccinating at least 50 per cent of their squads.

"I don't think you can force anyone to get it," said Mount.