Euro 2020: Italy through to last 16 with 100 per cent record

A heavily rotated Italy became the first team at Euro 2020 to qualify for the round of 16 with a perfect record, after they beat Wales 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico this morning (Singapore time).

With their progress to the knockout stage assured before the match, Roberto Mancini shuffled his pack, with just three players retained from their 3-0 win over Switzerland last week.

EURO 2020: GROUP A ITALY WALES 1 0 (Matteo Pessina 39)

One of the new boys, Matteo Pessina, scored the winner. The 24-year-old flicked Marco Verratti's free-kick into the net six minutes before half-time.

The match was effectively over in the 55th minute when Wales' Ethan Ampadu, who came into the starting XI for the game, was harshly shown a straight red for a foul on Federico Bernardeschi.

The result in Rome extended Italy's unbeaten run to 30 games, and their winning sequence to 11 matches, during which they have scored 32 goals and conceded none.

The Welsh finished second in Group A behind the Azzurri, to join them in the last 16.

Switzerland finished level on points (four) with Wales after their 3-1 win over Turkey in Baku, but are third on goal difference.

The Swiss look well-placed to reach the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.