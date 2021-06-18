Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne sparks revival as Belgium reach last 16

Yussuf Poulsen scored the second-fastest European Championship goal in history after just 99 seconds, but it was not enough to see off Belgium as Denmark lost 2-1 in Copenhagen this morning (Singapore time).

In their first game since star Christian Eriksen suffered cardiac arrest last week, the Danes were excellent in the first half and deserved their lead.

GROUP B DENMARK BELGIUM 1 2

The game turned in the second half after the introduction of Belgium's own star playmaker Kevin de Bruyne.

He set up Thorgan Hazard for the equaliser in the 54th minute after linking up well with Romelu Lukaku.

De Bruyne scored the winner in the 70th minute after another good team move.

The result sees Belgium book their spot in the last 16.