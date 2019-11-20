Euro 2020 likely to decide my future, says England's Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate said England's performance at the European Championship next year is likely to determine whether or not he is in charge at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"That will depend very much on how we get on next summer," said Southgate, who took over the Three Lions role on a permanent basis in 2016 and has a contract until 2022.

"When you have a week like you've had, you sense that people can fall out of love with you," he added, referring to the backlash for dropping Raheem Sterling over disciplinary issues.

"If there isn't a warmth for you to continue, then that can start to affect the team. I'm realistic about how quickly those tides can turn."

Southgate, who led England to the World Cup semi-finals last year and topped their Euro 2020 qualifying group to earn a seeding at the Finals, said he was aware of soaring expectations.

"We've dealt well with the expectations," he said.

"We've not shirked from that in the qualifying matches where, in the past, there's been a tension around the performances...