Euro 2020: Loew’s tenure ends in ‘huge disappointment’

Outgoing Germany coach Joachim Loew admitted the 2-0 defeat by England in the last 16 of Euro 2020 yesterday morning (Singapore time) was "hugely disappointing" after his side failed to take their chances.

Late goals by Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley put England into the quarter-finals and brought down the curtain on Loew's 15-year reign as Germany coach.

The visitors only had themselves to blame as Thomas Mueller missed a clear late chance, nine minutes from the end, when he fired wide with the goal at his mercy and England 1-0 up.

"To get that opportunity and then have it go to waste, it hurts like hell," Mueller wrote on Instagram.

"There it was, that one moment that stays in your memory at the end, that keeps you awake at night."

Loew said the Germans simply came off second best.

"It's a huge disappointment. The players are gutted. It's very quiet in the dressing room," said the 61-year-old, who steps down to be replaced by former assistant Hansi Flick.

"In games like this, it is crucial to convert all goal chances, which we didn't do, neither through Timo Werner nor Thomas Mueller.

"I don't blame anyone, normally Mueller would have put that away. It's unusual that he didn't, but these things happen."

Midfielder Toni Kroos said the loss was a "very, very bitter" pill to swallow. He said: "We weren't effective enough and the 1-0 (when Sterling scored) changed everything, until then we had played a decent game.

"When you go out in the last 16, it's disappointing, even though we came through a difficult group."

Germany qualified from Group F, alongside France and Portugal, but all three teams exited in the last 16.

Said Germany captain Manuel Neuer: "The game was finely balanced, but England were more greedy in the situations where they scored their goals than we were."

Neuer also paid tribute to the departing Loew, whose tenure brought the highs of the 2014 World Cup triumph in Brazil and the lows of finishing last in their group four years later in Russia.

However, ex-Germany midfielder Dietmar Hamann told RTE that Die Mannschaft "wasted three years" by extending Loew's contract before the failed Russia 2018 campaign.

Michael Ballack, who played under Loew, slammed him, telling MagentaTV: "(It was) sobering, unconscious... I don't understand why he waited so long to make his substitutions."

Lukas Podolski, who won the World Cup under Loew, told Bild: "There was a lack of ambition, a lack of fighting spirit...