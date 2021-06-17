Football

Euro 2020: Netherlands' Matthijs de Ligt to return against Austria

Matthijs de Ligt. PHOTO: AFP
Jun 17, 2021 06:00 am

The Netherlands will have defender Matthijs de Ligt back in the starting line-up for their Euro 2020 Group C clash with Austria tomorrow morning (Singapore time).

The 21-year-old missed the Oranje's first game of the tournament - a 3-2 win over Ukraine at the Johan Cruyff Arena- after picking up a groin injury during their training camp in Portugal earlier this month.

GROUP C

NETHERLANDS AUSTRIA

But he will start the second game, said Dutch coach Frank de Boer, who refused to reveal who will be dropped.

"De Ligt is in very good shape, has trained well and has shown that he is completely ready," said de Boer, who started with Inter Milan's Stefan de Vrij and Ajax Amsterdam veteran Daley Blind and teenager Jurrien Timber in his central defence against Ukraine.

Austria also won their opening game by beating debutants North Macedonia 3-1 in Bucharest.

Asked what impression they had made on him, de Boer said: "A good one. They can play different systems from what I've seen. It's a good team, lots of Red Bull (Salzburg) players.

"Then you know what happens: Volgassfussball (full-throttle football)."

Austria striker Marko Arnautovic, who scored against North Macedonia, will be suspended for one match for insulting a North Macedonia player.

"It will be a loss for Austria and, in that respect, it is an advantage for us," said de Boer. - REUTERS

