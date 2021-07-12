Euro 2020 quintet set for greater things: Richard Buxton

MIKKEL DAMSGAARD

(DENMARK)

Christian Eriksen's cardiac arrest changed the course of both Denmark and Damsgaard's journey at the European Championship.

The Sampdoria winger, who turned just 21 earlier this month, had been expected to occupy the role of impact substitute before his compatriot's on-field ordeal in their opener against Finland.

Eriksen's absence thrust Damsgaard into the spotlight as the creative force of a team which narrowly missed out on a place in this morning's Wembley showpiece.

His penchant for long-range efforts was rewarded with a stunning effort in the 4-1 group-stage win over Russia and a brilliant free-kick to open the scoring in the semi-final loss to England.

Not surprisingly, he has been linked with a move to the English Premier League.

PATRIK SCHICK

(CZECH REPUBLIC)

Coming into Euro 2020 with just nine goals in 29 Bundesliga appearances for Bayer Leverkusen, Schick was not expected to light up the tournament.

But the 25-year-old announced his arrival with a swerving strike from the halfway line in the 2-0 opening win over Scotland, an effort that is set to go down as the Goal of the Tournament.

Schick also scored against Croatia, the Netherlands and Denmark, and was level with Cristiano Ronaldo as the tournament's top scorer with five goals apiece, ahead of this morning's final.

LEONARDO SPINAZZOLA

(ITALY)

Injury denied Spinazzola the chance to see through a Finals which he had made his own ever since the opening game.

The AS Roma left-back registered the joint-highest speed of any player at Euro 2020 at an incredible 33.8kmh.

Those bursts of pace were sorely missed by Italy as they visibly struggled in their last-four showdown with Spain.

After rupturing an Achilles tendon in the quarter-final win over Belgium, he is set to be ruled out for six months, which may prove a sliding doors moment for the Azzurri.

JEREMY DOKU

(BELGIUM)

Earmarked by Juergen Klopp as Sadio Mane's future successor, Doku's decision to snub Liverpool three years ago was rewarded with a starring role for the world's top-ranked team, for whom few players have truly stood out this summer.

In the Red Devils' quarter-final exit to Italy, Doku regularly drove at an ageing backline and drew a cynical foul from Giovanni di Lorenzo which gave his country a previously unlikely lifeline from the penalty spot.

If Klopp still has designs on the 19-year-old replacing Mane at Anfield, he will face sterner competition for his signature than the self-assuredness which derailed the last pursuit.

DECLAN RICE

(ENGLAND)

The West Ham United midfielder has been the great unsung hero in this England side with a tactical discipline unmatched by any of his peers.

But that could leave the Hammers in a pickle with Rice already attracting admiring glances from the EPL's elite, having rejected successive contract offers to stay at the London Stadium.

Chelsea, who released him when he was a teen, could reunite him with his best friend Mason Mount, while Manchester United might offer Jesse Lingard to West Ham in part-exchange.