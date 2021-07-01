Euro 2020: Rivals will see us as ‘dangerous’, says Kane

England's remaining Euro 2020 rivals will consider them a "dangerous" side after they beat Germany 2-0 yesterday morning (Singapore time) to reach the quarter-finals, captain Harry Kane said.

Kane and Raheem Sterling scored late goals in the last-16 tie to guide England to their first knockout victory over Germany since the 1966 World Cup final.

Gareth Southgate's side will next face Ukraine in Sunday morning's quarter-final clash at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

"Any team will look at us and know that we're dangerous," Kane said.

"There isn't anything bigger than this when the expectation is on and we delivered, so we should be proud - but we can't stop here.

"Hopefully, we'll be back here in the semi-finals and the final."

While the build-up to the match was dominated by talk of historic and bitter tournament losses to Germany, England's focus will now be on making some history of their own.

England were knocked out of the 1970, 1990 and 2010 World Cups by Germany, who also beat them in the Euro 1996 semi-finals.

Defensive midfielder Declan Rice said critics had written off England but yesterday's victory had proved them wrong.

"It is history, all the players were asked about the past games but we created history," Rice said.

"Everyone had the fire in the belly to one, knock Germany out, and two, progress in the tournament."

Southgate himself was a victim of that history against Germany, having missed the decisive spot-kick in a semi-final penalty shoot-out defeat by Die Mannschaft in 1996.

He said: "I can't change the fact the guys I played with in '96 didn't get to play in a final and that will always live with me.

"These players have given a new generation a lot of happy memories and they've made a bit more history. The players don't need to feel the burden of the past, they can play with that fearlessness because the past isn't important for them.

"They can go with the mindset of it being a challenge rather than fear."

With a favourable draw which sees Ukraine and either Denmark or the Czech Republic standing in the way of England's first major final since 1966, and ex-players such as Alan Shearer and Darren Anderton talking up the Three Lions' chances, Southgate urged caution.

He said: "It's a dangerous moment for us.

IMMENSE CHALLENGE

"We have a feeling round the country that we only have to turn up to win the thing now, but it's going to be an immense challenge from here on.

"The players' feet are on the ground, they should feel confident from the way they've played, but we came here with an intention and we've not achieved that yet."

Despite no team scoring against England at Euro 2020, former Three Lions defender Micah Richards thinks Southgate's men need to "step up a little bit more".

England are only the second side in European Championship history not to concede in any of their first four games of the tournament.

Richards said on the BBC: "A win is a win and against Germany you take it. You can't get too carried away. They have got a chance.

"We all know that now. It's great to keep the clean sheets but, if they want to win this, they have got to step up a little bit more."

Former England winger Chris Waddle agreed, highlighting that there remain spells "where the other team absolutely dominate" the Three Lions.

He said on the BBC: "England have got to be more clinical, move the ball quicker and have more confidence.

"Be more positive, don't be afraid to put the ball in the box.

"You are getting great position with the wing-backs. (Jack) Grealish comes on, puts the ball in the box straight away and we score. There are spells still, where the other team absolutely dominate them."

Former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann, however, warned that anything is possible now that Kane has broken his scoring duck at the Euros.

He said on the BBC: "Harry Kane was lacking a bit of confidence, you saw that in his movements and he had very few touches the first 20-25 minutes.

"It took him a long time to get into it, like in the previous games as well, but this goal changes the world for him and he's in there now, his teammates know Harry's back and nobody stops us any more."

Ex-England midfielder Jamie Redknapp compared the situation to when Euro 1996 Golden Boot winner Shearer went into the tournament on a 21-month goal drought for England.

He wrote in his Daily Mail column: "Terry Venables refused to stop believing in Shearer back in 1996, much like how Gareth Southgate has never stopped believing in Harry Kane now...

"Shearer scored against Switzerland, then he scored again in the next game, and the game after that.