Euro 2020: Spain hammer Slovakia 5-0 to seal last-16 spot
Spain won their first game at Euro 2020, beating Slovakia 5-0 in their final Group E match in Seville this morning (Singapore time) to book a last-16 spot.
La Furia Roja finished second in the group, after leaders Sweden beat Poland 3-2 at the same time in St Petersburg.
|SLOVAKIA
|SPAIN
|0
|5
|(Martin Dubravka-OG 30, Aymeric Laporte 45+3, Pablo Sarabia 56, Ferran Torres 67, Juraj Kucka-OG 71)
Spain will next play Croatia while Sweden will face the third-placed team in Group B, C or D.
Slovakia's Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka went from hero to zero, saving a penalty from Spain striker Alvaro Morata in the 12th minute before being culpable for Spain's two first-half goals.
Dubravka inexplicably punched the ball into his own net for Spain's opener and was stranded as Aymeric Laporte made it 2-0 in first-half added time. Teammate Juraj Kucka also scored an own goal while Pablo Sarabia and Ferran Torres also found the net.
