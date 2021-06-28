Euro 2020: Super-subs save the day for Italy against Austria

Italy midfielder Matteo Pessina (No. 12) scores his team's second goal against Austria during extra-time .

Italy's strength in depth proved to be the difference in their 2-1 extra-time win over Austria in the last 16 of Euro 2020 yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina, who provided the winner for the second straight game, scored in the first 15 minutes of extra-time to put the game beyond a resolute Austria's reach at Wembley. Austria managed to pull one back through another sub, Sasa Kalajdzic, six minutes from time.

Euro 1996 top scorer Alan Shearer said on the BBC: "The changes the Italians made won the game for them in the end."

His former English Premier League-winning strike partner at Blackburn Rovers, Chris Sutton, agreed, saying: "The Italian substitutions in extra-time were so much stronger."

Italy were able to step up a gear despite replacing players such as their main striker Ciro Immobile, who has already scored twice at Euro 2020, and star midfielder Marco Verratti.

Match-winner Pessina was not even in Roberto Mancini's original Euros squad and was drafted in only as a replacement for the injured Stefano Sensi.

Ex-England defender Micah Richards said on the BBC: "The five substitutions and the sixth in extra-time - that ultimately will be the difference in some matches.

"When you can make those substitutions and you can change the tactics in reaction to however the game is going, it's a massive bonus.

"Whoever has the biggest squad and can utilise it the very best will have the advantage and I thought Italy did that really well tonight."

Italy coach Mancini praised Austria, the first team to score against his side in 11 matches.

He said: "We knew there would be some potential banana skins in this match and we thought it might even be tougher than the quarter-final (against Portugal or Belgium).

"Of course, Austria are not as good as the teams we will face in the next round, but they really make life tough for you."

Forward Marko Arnautovic, who had a goal ruled out for offside, told Austrian broadcaster ORF: "If luck goes our way, we win the game in 90 minutes. We played really well and created chances, but we could have finished them off better at times."

Teammate Florian Grillitsch added: "We were missing a few per cent, but we can be proud... I think Italians now know that we can play very good football."