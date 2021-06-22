Euro 2020: Three wins out of three for Netherlands

Georginio Wijnaldum (left) celebrates with Memphis Depay after the Netherlands' second goal.

The Netherlands rounded off their Group C campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over North Macedonia this morning (Singapore time), while Austria booked a last-16 meeting with Italy by beating Ukraine 1-0.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum scored a second-half brace to take his Euro 2020 tally to three, while Memphis Depay also found the net with a first-half opener.

In the round of 16, the Dutch will meet the third-placed team from Group D, E or F in Budapest, while Austria will meet Italy in London.