Football

Euro 2020: Three wins out of three for Netherlands

Euro 2020: Three wins out of three for Netherlands
Georginio Wijnaldum (left) celebrates with Memphis Depay after the Netherlands' second goal. PHOTO: REUTERS
Jun 22, 2021 06:00 am

The Netherlands rounded off their Group C campaign with an emphatic 3-0 win over North Macedonia this morning (Singapore time), while Austria booked a last-16 meeting with Italy by beating Ukraine 1-0.

Dutch captain Georginio Wijnaldum scored a second-half brace to take his Euro 2020 tally to three, while Memphis Depay also found the net with a first-half opener.

In the round of 16, the Dutch will meet the third-placed team from Group D, E or F in Budapest, while Austria will meet Italy in London.

GROUP C
NORTH MACEDONIA NETHERLANDS
0 3
  (Memphis Depay 24, Georginio Wijnaldum 51, 58)
Euro 2020: Under-fire Harry Kane gets ex-players’ backing
Football

Under-fire Kane gets ex-players' backing

Related Stories

Euro 2020: Scotland hit by Billy Gilmour’s positive Covid-19 diagnosis

Euro 2020: Mark Hughes upbeat about Wales' last-16 chances

Dull but effective will win the Euros race: Richard Buxton

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football