Euro 2020: Ukraine end six-match Euros losing run

Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed a goal and an assist as Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in a Euro 2020 Group C tie last night to end a run of six consecutive losses at the European Championship and boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Andriy Shevchenko's side took a two-goal lead after first-half strikes by Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk.

But North Macedonia hit back in the second half when Ezgjan Alioski fired in the rebound after his spot-kick was saved.

Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi also missed a penalty.