Euro 2020: Ukraine end six-match Euros losing run
Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed a goal and an assist as Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in a Euro 2020 Group C tie last night to end a run of six consecutive losses at the European Championship and boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.
Andriy Shevchenko's side took a two-goal lead after first-half strikes by Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk.
But North Macedonia hit back in the second half when Ezgjan Alioski fired in the rebound after his spot-kick was saved.
Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi also missed a penalty.
