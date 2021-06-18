Football

Euro 2020: Ukraine end six-match Euros losing run

Andriy Yarmolenko (in yellow) scoring Ukraine's opening goal against North Macedonia. PHOTO: EPA
Jun 18, 2021 06:00 am

Andriy Yarmolenko grabbed a goal and an assist as Ukraine beat North Macedonia 2-1 in a Euro 2020 Group C tie last night to end a run of six consecutive losses at the European Championship and boost their chances of reaching the knockout stages.

Andriy Shevchenko's side took a two-goal lead after first-half strikes by Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk.

But North Macedonia hit back in the second half when Ezgjan Alioski fired in the rebound after his spot-kick was saved.

Ukraine's Ruslan Malinovskyi also missed a penalty.

Football

