Euro 2020: Wales beat Turkey to boost last-16 hopes

Aaron Ramsey scoring Wales' first goal against Turkey. PHOTO: EPA
Jun 17, 2021 06:00 am

Gareth Bale missed a penalty in the second half, but a 42nd-minute strike from Aaron Ramsey and an injury-time goal by Connor Roberts helped Wales beat Turkey 2-0 in a Euro 2020 Group A match in Baku this morning (Singapore time).

The victory in Azerbaijan's capital put the Welsh side in a good position to reach the knockout stages. They had drawn 1-1 with Switzerland last week.

In last night's Group B game, a goal in first-half injury time by Aleksei Miranchuk got Russia's Euro 2020 campaign back on track as they beat Finland 1-0.

Joel Pohjanpalo thought he had given the Finns the lead in the fifth minute, but his powerful header was ruled out for offside after a VAR (video assistant referee) review.

With both sides committing men forward, Miranchuk popped up just before the break to curl in a superb left-footed effort.

The result moves Russia up to second in Group B on three points, ahead of Finland thanks to the head-to-head result. Belgium, who beat Russia 3-0 last week, meet Denmark tonight. - REUTERS

Harry Kane’s future adds intrigue to Spurs-Man City EPL opener
