Euro 2020: Wales can repeat Euro 2016 semi-final heroics: Sol Campbell

Former England defender Sol Campbell said Wales can emulate their historic Euro 2016 semi-final run after they beat Turkey 2-0 in Baku yesterday morning (Singapore time).

Wales have four points from two games, two adrift of Group A leaders Italy - the first team to book their last-16 spot - after a convincing win via goals from Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts, with Gareth Bale missing a penalty.

Ex-Arsenal centre-back Campbell told talkSPORT: "Wales have a really solid team... They know what they're doing. Something's not quite right with (defending) the corners and free-kicks... but other than that, they're excellent.

"They could easily get to the semi-finals if they keep playing like that. It's incredible."

Ex-Wales defender Neil Taylor, who was part of their Euro 2016 team, told the BBC: "We were absolutely excellent. The second half was a brilliant performance. We could have had more goals... Overall, we were really, really comfortable."