Football

Euro 2020 will go ahead, says Uefa's medical adviser

Feb 25, 2021 06:00 am

Uefa's Covid-19 expert says there is no question of June's European Championship being cancelled or postponed and that fans could yet be allowed to travel internationally to the games.

"There is no way the Euros will not happen, they will happen," Daniel Koch, Uefa's medical adviser on Euro 2020, told Reuters in an interview.

"There is no worst-case scenario, there are realistic scenarios and best-case scenarios," he added.

Koch, the former head of communicable diseases at Switzerland's Federal Office of Public Health, played a leading role in tackling the first wave of the pandemic in the country.

He said Uefa would make a decision in early April on the suitability of venues and planned capacities after consulting with the 12 host countries.

If the situation allows, fan numbers could be scaled up, and fans could also travel abroad for games. - REUTERS

Lewandowski, Musiala star as Bayern show intent with 4-1 rout of Lazio
Football

Bayern show intent with 4-1 rout of Lazio

Related Stories

Neil Humphreys: Don’t let Giroud leave, Chelsea

Solskjaer reveals Haaland contact as transfer talk picks up pace

Solskjaer reveals that he keeps in touch with Haaland

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

Football