Football

Euro 2020: World champions France held by Hungary

Jun 19, 2021 11:23 pm
EURO 2020: GROUP F
HUNGARY FRANCE
1 1
(Attila Fiola 45+2) (Antoine Griezmann 66)

Hungary took a shock lead against France in a pulsating second Group F match in the European Championship on Saturday (June 19), but Antoine Griezmann equalised for a 1-1 draw inside the packed Puskas Arena.

The hosts were dealt an early blow when their skipper and most experienced goal scorer Aadam Szalai was substituted after 26 minutes following a blow to the head. The dazed striker was able to walk off, however, and down the tunnel on his own.

But roared on by over 60,000 fans, they took the lead in first-half injury-time when Attila Fiola combined with Roland Sallai before the wing-back raced through on goal to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris with a low shot at the near post.

France equalised in the 66th minute when Kylian Mbappe stole in behind the defence to latch on to a bouncing long ball from Lloris and though his cross was only half cleared, Griezmann was on hand to find the back of the net. – REUTERS

