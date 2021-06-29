Euro 2020: World champions France stunned by Switzerland

EURO 2020: ROUND OF 16 FRANCE SWITZERLAND 3 3 (Karim Benzema 57, 59, Paul Pogba 75)



*After extra time, Switzerland win 5-4 on penalties (Haris Seferovic 15, 81, Mario Gavranovic 90)

Switzerland goalkeeper Yann Sommer saved France striker Kylian Mbappe’s penalty to secure a 5-4 shoot-out win over the world champions, following a thrilling 3-3 draw after extra time on Tuesday morning (June 29, Singapore time) to reach the Euro 2020 quarter-finals where they will meet Spain.

Underdogs Swiss repeatedly beat the odds, coming from 3-1 down with two goals in the final five minutes to force extra-time and eventually penalties.

It was Switzerland’s first knockout-stage victory at a tournament since 1938 and the first time they have made the last eight since the 1954 World Cup which they hosted.

“Honestly, I am still in shock,” said Sommer, who became the most capped Swiss goalkeeper with 65 international appearances.

“We showed courage, heart, we left everything out there. When you come back from two goals down against the world champions, it is just unbelievable, and then to win on penalties, I could not be prouder of the way we did it.”

France, who had started with a three-man central defence and lacked any real bite up front in the first half, looked to be heading for victory when Karim Benzema struck twice in two minutes early in the second half.

He latched on to Mbappe’s through-ball in the 57th minute to cancel out Switzerland’s first-half lead from Haris Seferovic’s header.

Benzema then headed home from near the goal-line two minutes later to take his tournament tally to four as France grabbed control of the game only minutes after the Swiss missed a 55th-minute penalty and the chance to go 2-0 up when Hugo Lloris saved Ricardo Rodriguez’s spot-kick.

By the time Paul Pogba curled a sensational shot into the top corner in the 75th minute to make it 3-1 for France, who had reverted to a four-man backline in the second half, few believed the momentum could shift once more.

“Nobody believed in us any more at that stage,” Sommer said. “We felt France had become a bit complacent and maybe thought they had already won it. So we used that to our advantage.”

Seferovic sneaked into the box again to head in his second goal with five minutes left and substitute Mario Gavranovic beat Lloris to snatch a 90th-minute equaliser and force extra-time after France substitute Kingsley Coman’s drive hit the bar.

Olivier Giroud twice came close for France having come off the bench but the game was to be resolved on penalties where Sommer swatted Mbappe’s spot-kick away after five Swiss players had scored to earn their first ever tournament shoot-out win.

France coach Didier Deschamps told TF1 that they had exposed their Achilles' heel, adding: “We did what we needed to in order to go 3-1 up and then we showed weakness, something unusual for us. Losing on penalties is always cruel for a team.

“Kylian Mbappe is incredibly sad, as are all the players, but nobody can be upset with him as he took on the responsibility of taking the fifth penalty."

Captain and goalkeeper Hugo Lloris said the team had lacked the ruthless edge they had shown in the past.

“We’re not looking for excuses. The regret, if we can have one, is that (when) we led 3-1, in recent years we have known how to shut up shop,” he said.

“We went through every emotion possible and honestly that was football the way we like it. The two goals we conceded in the last quarter of an hour really hurt us.” – REUTERS