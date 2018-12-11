Europe beckons for River Plate coach Gallardo

River Plate coach Marcelo Gallardo steered his side to their second Copa Libertadores in four seasons, their fourth in total.

After guiding River Plate to their second Copa Libertadores in four seasons, coach Marcelo Gallardo seems destined for a move to Europe, but his players are hoping his bond with the Argentine giants will keep him in Buenos Aires a while longer.

"He will go to Europe at some point but, right now, he's at his home and it's hard for him to leave," team captain Leonardo Ponzio said after River's 3-1 win on the night and 5-3 aggregate victory over arch-rivals Boca Juniors at Santiago Bernabeu.

"It's important that he has told us for now he wants to stay. But, of course, like everyone else one day he will go to Europe."

Gallardo, a cultured midfielder who played part of his career at AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, is well aware that Argentine talent inevitably heads to Europe and he will also be aware that his compatriots are currently in vogue as coaches.

Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, Marcelo Bielsa at Leeds United and Diego Simeone and Santiago Solari in Madrid are among the Argentinians making a name for themselves far from home.

Gallardo's success will surely lead to offers and his colleagues say there is every reason to believe he can repeat his success at the highest level.

"There are three words that define him: quality, determination and effort," said his assistant Matias Biscay.

"He has so much determination to improve and to get others to improve. He demands a lot of himself and of others, he tries to get the best out of every player."

Gallardo was christened "El Muneco" (The Doll) by the older players at River Plate when he joined the club as a 16-year old, but the nickname does not reflect his underlying mental strength and willingness to win.

Gallardo watched Sunday's final from the stands as he served a touchline ban imposed after the semi-final against holders Gremio.

He had been banned from the dressing room for a previous infraction but, with his team 1-0 down and heading out, he ignored the ban and gave a team talk that inspired his side to a 2-1 win and a place in the final.

He was then banned from entering the stadium for the final's first leg on Nov 11 and forced to watch the second leg at Bernabeu from the stands.

His mentality, however, has transferred over to his players.

"Muneco has a very clear message and he's convinced about what he does," Ponzio said.

"The group manifest themselves in his image."

Meanwhile, Conmebol president Alejandro Dominguez hailed the rescheduled Copa Libertadores final between River and Boca as a success and praised Real president Florentino Perez for making it happen.

River lifted the South American equivalent of the Champions League for a fourth time by winning 3-1 in extra-time, coming from a goal down but dominating the extra period after Boca midfielder Wilmar Barrios was sent off.

Crucially, the second leg of the final between the fierce Argentine rivals, originally due to take place two weeks ago at River's Monumental Stadium but which was postponed due to violence, passed off without a hint of crowd trouble.

"The important thing is that there was a winner at last and there was no trouble. I have to thank Florentino Perez because it was a spectacular occasion for everyone, I'm grateful to him for that," Dominguez said.

"The idea came from me and my team and then we asked Florentino, he said 'yes', this dream was made a reality and this great final was enjoyed by everyone."

The switch from Buenos Aires to Spain provoked outrage in South America, but Dominguez said he was pleased with the outcome.

"Our aim was always for the game to be played in Argentina," Dominguez said.