European leagues to resume by mid-May: La Liga chief Javier Tebas

La Liga chief Javier Tebas believes European leagues should be able to restart by mid-May and the season can be completed, now that the European Championship has been postponed due to the coronavirus.

"In mid-May, we should be able to be back on with all European competitions. All of them. Of course, it depends on how the pandemic evolves," Tebas told Marca yesterday.

"It could even be before then, but this is the date that we are working on as a latest in order to start up again."

Regarding whether matches will be played behind closed doors, he added: "All depends on the health authorities in each individual country. We are talking about the schedules of more than 30 league seasons. It all has to be done together."

Tebas said the Euro 2020 postponement, which was announced by Uefa on Tuesday, means the club season should be able to finish - and resume again next term - on time.

"We don't want to change any seasons; we haven't thought about doing that. In this situation, the scenarios we are considering are all short term," he said.

"If we can't sort out the short term then, unfortunately, we aren't going to have time to sort out anything more long term. We aren't allowing that to enter our minds."