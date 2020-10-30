European Super League seeks to destroy EPL: Arsene Wenger

Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes the main reason European clubs are keen to establish a breakaway league is because they cannot compete financially with their rivals in the English Premier League.

Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu, who resigned on Tuesday, said the Catalan club had agreed to join the US$6 billion (S$8.17b) tournament that would feature up to 18 clubs from Europe's top five leagues.

Wenger, now Fifa's head of global development, told The Guardian that the other leagues are trying to destroy the EPL's advantage and the real beneficiaries would be the club's owners.