Even Messi would struggle at United: Scholes

Jose Mourinho will be hoping that Man United's stunning 3-2 comeback win over Newcastle is the start of a revival.

Paul Scholes says even Lionel Messi would struggle to shine in the current Manchester United team and that the struggling club are being laughed at by their rivals.

The former United and England midfielder has been a frequent and vocal critic of his old club, who are languishing in eighth place in the English Premier League - five points adrift of any other member of the "Big Six".

They had to watch Manchester City win last season's title in record-breaking fashion and Pep Guardiola's men are flying high at the top once more, alongside Liverpool and manager Jose Mourinho's former club Chelsea.

"It feels like United have lost sight of the most important thing at a football club, which is what happens on the pitch," Scholes told ESPN.

"The club are great at making money, but how long can that last when the team are playing so badly? That shouldn't make any difference but it does.

"United now feels like Liverpool from years ago, like we're making all the same mistakes as they did. We were watching Liverpool and City from afar and smirking as they changed managers and players every year, never getting anything right. It feels like we have turned into a Liverpool or a Man City.

"I feel like people at Liverpool and Man City are looking at us and laughing like we did at them many years ago."

Mourinho has spent more than £350 million (S$632m) on players since arriving at Old Trafford in 2016, AFP reported.

Despite that, he has clashed with the club's hierarchy over recruitment while costly signings including Alexis Sanchez and Paul Pogba have failed to flourish under his management.

"I don't think there's a lack of quality there," said Scholes.

"I do think they miss a couple of real class players that other top teams seem to have - a link player between the midfield and the forwards and also a controlling midfield player.

"It feels like every player who comes into the team struggles. I feel like we could sign Lionel Messi at the moment and he'd struggle in this team.

"Mourinho still is a great manager, but whether he has a clear way in the future, I don't know because the form is that bad. United are all over the place, you wonder why his side keep getting outplayed."

Scholes believes Mourinho is facing the biggest challenge of his career to turn United around amid concerns that he may have lost the dressing room, the Daily Mail reported.

"I was never in a team, be it United or England, where I went out with the intention of getting a manager sacked," he said.

"I'm not saying that any United player has ever done that, but you hear so much stuff now that you think it could be possible. I'd hate that if it were true, if any player set out to play badly on purpose.

"When you looked at the West Ham game, it looked like the biggest sign of players not wanting to play for Jose."

Scholes might not feel very optimistic about United's future under the Portuguese manager, but Michael Essien has backed Mourinho "to turn things around".

The former Ghana international played under Mourinho at Chelsea and Real Madrid, and said he is the manager's biggest fan.

"As a player, he had a very big influence on me. He brought me to Chelsea and he took me with him to Real," said Essien.

"There is such a great relationship between us. He is just a great manager and I know that he has been having a bit of a tough time in Manchester but, knowing him, he is going to turn it around.

"I am backing him because I am still going to be his No.1 fan... but I am sure that he can do it.

"You know that when you play under Mourinho, you are going to win titles... And he has been winning trophies at United. This season seems a bit difficult now, but it is still long and they still have a lot of competitions to play."

United headed into the international break after fighting back to beat Newcastle 3-2 despite being 2-0 down after 10 minutes and Mourinho will have the chance to continue United's road to recovery this Saturday, when the Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge.

Marouane Fellaini should be fit for the EPL clash despite sitting out Belgium's friendly against Holland, the midfielder's national coach Roberto Martinez has said.

The 30-year-old was not involved in the 1-1 draw against Ronald Koeman's Dutch side in Brussels yesterday morning (Singapore time), with Martinez confirming Fellaini was not "100 per cent fit", Reuters reported.

"He should be fine, it's just he wasn't 100 per cent," Martinez said.

"He's got an important game at the weekend and this wasn't the game to use players who weren't 100 per cent."